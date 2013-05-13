Road Rash-inspired Road Redemption secures Kickstarter funding

Road Redemption, the Road Rash inspired racer by New Orleans' Darkseas Games, has reached its Kickstarter goal. It hit its base target of $160,000 only two days before deadline and, as is increasingly the case with these campaigns, a series of stretch goals have been announced, including Oculus Rift support .

The campaign managed to make $182,791 from more than 4,400 backers, but a total of $198,000 is needed before the team will implement Oculus Rift VR support. If you were a fan of Road Rage as a kid, you almost owe yourself the chance to experience that in VR. Just imagine. Head over to the Kickstarter page if you're keen to help out.

Road Redemption is planned for a August 2014 release date.