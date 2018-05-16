Relaxing exploration game Shape of the World out on June 5

If you liked Proteus, then you'll probably enjoy Shape of the World, a procedurally-generated exploration game full of colour and relaxing music. It squeaked over its Kickstarter goal back in 2015, and now it finally has a definitive release date: June 5.

Its world is very pretty indeed, and the art style is a lot more detailed and stylised than Proteus'. It generates the environment around you as you move, which means you'll see mountains crunch into existence or towering trees shoot out of the ground as you approach them.

Developer Hollow Tree Games, a new indie outfit, says it will take between one and three hours to complete depending on just how much of the world you want to explore.

You'll be able to interact with some of the plants and animals that you find, too. Hollow Tree is fairly vague on the details of that, but promises that "your actions will alter the world you discover in vibrant and unexpected ways, leaving you wondering what will happen with each path you forge and every hollow you stumble upon".

You can find the Steam page here.