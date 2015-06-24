Popular

Shape of the World is an exploration game that grows around you

By

SotW

Take a look at Shape of the World; a relaxing warm bath for your eyes. It's a procedurally generated exploration game in the Proteus style. As you wonder across the landscape, the world grows around you. Trees and bushes sprout up, and flocks of what I can only describe as, er, happy little sperm fish-birds fly overhead. Okay, that last sentence rather ruined the serene atmosphere I was trying to depict. I should probably just post the trailer.

There's a Kickstarter running right now. The developers are hoping to raise $75,000 CAD, and have six days left to meet that total. Currently, Shape of the World has raised just over $56,000 CAD.

Here's a relevant passage that outlines the game's style:

"Shape of the World is deliberately disorienting. The forest only materializes around you when you get close, and it regrows in a new way each time you pass. The game features a graphically compelling procedurally generated environment that shifts continually. What will you find when you retrace your steps?"

If funding is met, Shape of the World is estimated for July 2016.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments