Red Dead Redemption 2 patch fixes 12 crash errors and promises better Vulkan stability

For those of you who've been holding onto, your, uh horses before deciding to tackle Red Dead Redemption 2 due to the various performance issues it has suffered since launch, that time may be nigh. Or indeed neigh. A new patch promises to fix no fewer than 12 problems that have been causing the game to crash, and improve stability when running with Vulkan.

Straight to the patch notes for what is officially know as RDR2 Title Update 1.14.1:

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when changing Windows audio devices/settings while the game was running

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when launching the game after switching between Vulkan and DirectX 12

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when graphical settings were changed and applied while close to the VRAM limit

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during loading screens when launching Story Mode or Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when attempting to quit the game

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when switching between several input devices

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during gameplay when using keyboard and mouse controls

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when transitioning between Story Mode and Red Dead Online

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash when entering Photo Mode while the player was in cinematic camera mode

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a crash during certain weather conditions on systems with multiple graphics cards

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in graphical errors and other instability when using Vulkan with multiple graphics cards

Improvements to address an issue that resulted in a random crash during gameplay when using DirectX 12

Improvements to address issues that resulted in random crashes during gameplay in Story Mode and Red Dead Online

If you happen to be an Xbox One player, you get this:

General fixes and improvements to stability and performance

The reaction on Reddit is, as usual, mixed—some people report improvements, others are less impressed, and of course there are plenty of complaints about other issues not addressed by the patch. Everyone is happy about one important aspect of the update, though: It won't reset your graphics settings after it's applied.