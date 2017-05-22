Red Dead Redemption 2 delayed to 2018, but gets first screenshots

Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn't been announced for the PC yet, but I'm enough of an optimist that I still believe it'll arrive sometime down the tracks—and so I'm a little disappointed by the word from Rockstar today that the game has been delayed into the spring of 2018. Because that likely means any eventual PC release is even further off.

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar wrote. "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."

The studio said that more information about RDR2 will be released this summer, and it also threw us a bone by rolling out the first screenshots—and they look ridiculously nice. Check out the filigree detail on that six-shooter: I'm going to need to see that gun in the game before I can really, completely believe that's real.

The announcement also specified that the new launch date is for the PS4 and Xbox One, and naturally made no mention of the PC. I've emailed Rockstar (again) to ask about a PC release and will update if and when I receive a reply. In the meantime, here's a rundown of what we'd like to see in the still-hypothetical-but-you-just-gotta-believe PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2.