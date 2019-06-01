Rebellion will reveal new, unannounced game at the PC Gaming Show

Rebellion will reveal a "major unannounced new title" at the PC Gaming Show later this month, and will also show off more of Evil Genius 2, the "fully-fledged sequel" to Elixir Studios' 2004 RTS.

The developer didn't give anything away in a teaser tweet: the image for the new game is just a question mark on top of what looks like a cracked surface flecked with red. We'll find out exactly what it is at the 2019 PC Gaming Show, which you'll be able to watch live here on June 10.

