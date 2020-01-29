Razer's Nari Wireless gaming headset is just $80 for today only

Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets around, and one of its most popular models is the Nari Wireless. The price for the headset has fluctuated around $100-150 recently, but now you can now get it for just $79.99. That's the lowest recorded price for the Nari Wireless, but the sale ends after today.

This headset offers simulated 7.1 surround-sound audio, a lightweight and adjustable headband, integrated audio controls, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Just like nearly every other wireless headset, the Nari uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection to ensure low-latency transmission. Also, since this is a Razer product, the logos on the ear cups can change color.

We haven't tried out this specific headset, but we give Razer's Nari Ultimate a score of 93 in our review, and the only difference is that the Ultimate has haptic feedback. So for those of you who don't care for a headset that sends vibrations into you skull, the Nari Wireless is the better choice.