Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition headset is now just $55 in US, £69 in UK

Do you need a gaming headset? If so, you might not have to wait for Black Friday, as one of our favorite headsets is on sale for its lowest price yet. The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is now $54.99 at multiple retailers in the United States, a savings of $20 from the usual price and $45 off the original MSRP. In the UK, you can get the headset from Amazon for £68.79, a reduction of around £16 from the typical cost.

The Kraken Tournament Edition is a wired headset, with an included USB DAC for use with PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and anything else that supports USB input devices. Some of the features include THX 7.1 Surround sound, a retractable noise-cancelling microphone, and 50mm drivers.

In our review of the regular model, we found the headset had great sound quality and a solid design, though it's not as comfortable as some more expensive competitors. Still, there's a lot to like.