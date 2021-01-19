Razer's DeathAdder Elite with a 16K sensor is down to just $40 right now

For a period of time, we viewed Razer's DeathAdder Elite as the best gaming mouse for most gamers, and only changed our minds when the DeathAdder V2 came along for the same price. That still holds true, except now you can snag the DeathAdder Elite for $39.99 from the Microsoft Store.

While the DeathAdder Elite is no longer the best version of the DeathAdder lineup, it is attractively priced, for what was once our favorite gaming mouse. The current sale price amounts to a $30 savings. It is not the cheapest we have ever seen this rodent, but is without question worth the current cost.

New price for an old favorite Razer DeathAdder Elite | 16,000 DPI | $69.99 $39.99 at Microsoft Store (save $30)

This was once our favorite gaming mouse, and while the DeathAdder V2 has supplanted it, we have no qualms about recommending the DeathAdder Elite at its current discount.

Part of the appeal of the DeathAdder Elite is that it sports an all-around fantastic shape for a variety of grip styles and hand sizes. Razer has found a design that simply works, and keeps running with it, despite the DeathAdder going through several iterations over the years.

Underneath the hood is an optical sensor based on Pixart's PMW-3389, with a 16,000 DPI. The DeathAdder V2 bumps that up to 20,000 DPI, but costs $30 more than the discounted price for the DeathAdder Elite. Unless you feel like you really need an extra 4,000 DPI at the top end, this is the better buy right now.

Other notable features include seven programmable buttons and RGB lighting. Just not that this one is ergonomically shaped for right-handed users (along with having thumb buttons on the left side).