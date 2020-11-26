Razer's best cheap gaming headset is just $35 on Amazon today

This Black Friday, nabbing a sweet gaming headset deal, that's actually worth all the hunting, has turned out to be no easy task. There is so much trash to wade through at this point, sometimes it seems like there's no such thing as a quality, cheap gaming headset. Well, that's where you're wrong. The Razer Kraken X has just surfaced from the murky depths, and it's here for a pretty swell $34.99. Swell? Kraken? This nautical stuff is wasted on you...

This headset made it into our list of the best gaming headsets, and for good reason. Not only are you getting quality, balanced virtual 7.1 surround sound for cheap (even before the price drop), you also get a beautifully lightweight, comfortable frame to go with it. The design is no-nonsense—which is a bit unlike Razer.

And, it features a nice 12Hz-28kHz frequency response, though it's a little wavy on the bass tones. There's a noise-cancelling mic which does its job fine, and, although you can bend it out of the way, you can't remove it completely.

Still, you could quite happily use it to record your cephalopodcasts, and you can blame Ian Evenden for that one, I'm taking no responsibility for his puns.

Release the Kraken! Razer Kraken X Ultralight | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

So, while the Kraken X cant compete with all the fancy frills of its big bro—Tournament Edition—amidst the whirling torrents of other, cheap-ass gaming headsets, it certainly lives up to its beastly name.

Will you be dragging your enemies down to the watery depths, or are you nothin' but a yellow-bellied, blow-fish?