Razer Deathadder Elite, one of our favorite gaming mice, is just $45

In the market for a new gaming mouse? Walmart's got one of our top picks, the Razer Deathadder Elite, on sale once more for $45, $25 off its normal price. With the deluge of gaming news coming out of E3 2019 (which is right around the corner), now's a great time to prep for the titles you're about to add to your backlog. The Deathadder Elite is an attractive gaming mouse that strikes the right balance of style and substance, and it can handle just about anything you throw at it.

Whether you're tooling around in Fortnite or harvesting vesper gas in StarCraft 2, the Deathadder Elite has your back. Its high-powered 16,000 CPI optical sensor is precise enough for twitch shooters, and comfortable enough for casual gaming. In fact, we previously called it the best mouse sensor available since it debuted in 2014, and little has changed since.

If it's customization you're into, it comes with Razer's exhaustive suite of RGB lighting and effects to spruce up your desktop, durable mechanical switches, and a matte plastic surface that's fingerprint-resistant. Its ergonomic shape is great for just about any hand, too.

Razer Deathadder Elite is $44.99 at Walmart | save $25

The Deathadder Elite is on our best mouse roundup for a reason, one of the most comfortable high performance mice currently on the market, and at this price there's little excuse not to upgrade.View Deal

True, this isn't the cheapest price we've seen the Deathadder Elite going for, but $45 isn't the worst you could do. It's still a great price even if you could have gotten it a little cheaper on Black Friday. You live, you learn-and eventually, you pull the trigger on an all-around great gaming mouse.

