Rain World GIFs show gorgeous world and a giant bird of prey

Given we spent the best part of a decade waiting for Owlboy, the fact that Videocult's gorgeous-looking Rain World is running a few years behind schedule to me seems easier to stomach. Particularly when it looks quite as good as it does—the latest snippet of which comes in GIF-form.

Incase you've not been following this one, Rain World is a successfully crowdfunded 2D stealth platformer that stars a 'slugcat' and was initially expected in December 2014. It's overshot that due date quite a bit, however its appearance at last month's PlayStation Experience confirmed it's still happening and is still looking great. Its Steam page also points to a "2017" release and provides the following synopsis:

"Inspired by the simplicity and aesthetics of 16-bit classics, this survival platformer requires fast-paced sneaking, both upon your own prey and past the jaws of hungry predators. Each ravenous foe in your path will be cunning, vicious and always on the hunt—eager to sink their teeth into you, or even each other. As a small, soft slugcat you must to rely on stealth and wit rather than force: learn the ecosystem and turn their strengths to your advantage. Maybe then you can survive… Rain World!"

And so onto Videocult's newly-posted GIFS:

Ta, RPS.