Rage system requirements revealed

Bethesda have sketched out the Rage system requirements on the Bethblog . How will your machine react to the powerful new id Tech 5 engine, with a sigh of relief, or tears of water-cooled sorrow? In fact, if your rig needs water cooling, it'll probably run Rage just fine. See the minimum and recommended requirements below.

Minimum:



OS: Win XP SP3, Vista, Win 7

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or Equivalent AMD

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 25GB

Video Card: GeForce 8800, Radeon HD 4200

Recommended: