Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown system requirements are pleasingly low

If you're used to looking at system requirements with a feeling of "am I going to have to replace my GPU already" dread, you'll be happy to know that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown won't demand a high-end rig. That cartoony art style was never going to be a real resource hog, but it's still nice to see system requirements where ultra isn't out of reach. You'll probably be able to run this one on a laptop.

Each tier of system requirements for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown targets a minimum of 60 fps, though Ubisoft notes it can go above 120 fps if you've got the hardware for it. To hit ultra on a 4K monitor you'll only need a GTX 1060 with 6GB of VRAM. What's more, it'll only take up 30GB of hard drive space and doesn't demand an SSD, which is becoming a rare thing these days.

"I know it's not exactly the Prince of Persia fans have come to expect," Mollie Taylor wrote after a hands-on with The Lost Crown last year, "especially with the hotly-anticipated Sands of Time remake currently drifting on the desert winds. I'd consider it no bad thing that it's going for such a different feel, though. With the team behind the excellent Rayman Legends working on The Lost Crown for the last four years, the result is a gorgeous 2.5D sidescroller that hearkens back to Prince of Persia's origins while imagining a new future for the series and features all sorts of utterly devious puzzle platforming with some mighty satisfying execution."

For me, Prince of Persia will always first and foremost be a 2D game about a rotoscoped guy being impaled on spikes and gorily halved by chomping metal teeth, so a return to a sidescrolling Persia seems fine by me. It'll be out on January 18 via Epic and the Ubisoft Store.

Minimum requirements (1920x1080)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Recommended requirements (2560x1440 [2K])

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz, AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

Hard disk space: 30GB

DirectX version: DirectX 11

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit only)

Ultra requirements (3840x2160 [4K])