Presidents' Day PC gaming deals 2024: the best bargains available today

The Presidents' Day PC gaming deals are already rolling in as we come up to the Presidents' Day weekend, offering us our first chance to bag some potential bargains as we start to shake off those winter blues. With different retailers offering a bunch of discounts across the breadth of PC gaming, we're here to give a little friendly guidance on what's worth your money and what is simply a bit of early year box-shifting on the retailers' behalf.

It's the start of the year and we get it, finances are tight, which is why it's more important than ever that you make sure your money is being spent wisely. We're curating the best gaming laptop, PC, SSD, monitor, and graphics card deals all through the year, so you know we're on top of things when the big sales events roll around.

Don't expect Black Friday style savings on the latest PC gaming hardware, though. Presidents' Day might be a chance for retailers to bang on about savings, but there is still a lot of last-gen kit out there being sold with big relative discounts but still-too-high price tags. It's also worth noting that laptop and SSD pricing has taken a bit of an upturn since the pre-Christmas sales, too.

While there may not be any of the sort of head-turning deals you can't resist over Presidents' Day, if you're in the market for some new PC gaming hardware then cast your eyes over the deals we've picked out so far and you could save yourself some cash.

Presidents' Day PC Gaming Deals

1. Lexar NM790| 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $69.99 at Amazon

One of our absolute favorite SSDs this, and while it might not technically be on discount it's still a fantastic price for everything you're getting here. Check out our review of the 4TB model for more, but the cliff notes are that its fast, efficient, and pretty much everything you could want from a good Gen 4 NVMe drive, for less.

2. Lexar NM790 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $129.99 at Amazon

Ok, we know, not at a discount. But this SSD is still a good deal, as Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790 and SSD prices are likely to only go up from this point forward. Thanks to high layer NAND and a low-power controller, you can get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great performing drive for not much cash. Often much less cash than the competition, even. Read our Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

3. MSI Ventus RTX 4060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4352 shaders | 2,535MHz boost | $399.99 $374.99 at Newegg (save $15)

The RTX 4060 Ti might have had a bit of a rocky reception with that 8GB of VRAM, but we found it performed very well in our review and it makes a very solid mid-range performer, particularly with the ability to take advantage of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. This is a small twin-fan model that should still run cool and quiet, and delivers a lot of gaming performance in super-efficient fashion. RTX 4060 Ti price check: Amazon $399.99 | Best Buy $399.99 | Walmart $384.99

4. Acer Nitro XV320QU | 31.5-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | IPS | FreeSync Premium | $349.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $110)

If you're chasing high frame rates and still want some degree of high fidelity, this 1440p panel is for you. It's rocking a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD's FreeSync supported to keep everything silky smooth. It's big, too, though 31.5-inch is pushing the 1440p resolution on pixel-per-inch. Price check: Amazon $279.99

5. Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam

The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh but the original version is still pretty much the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well, and while the 64GB storage is rather small, SSD upgrades like the Sabrent 2230 512GB are at a great price for a straightforward upgrade. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it demands respect.

6. Asus ROG Ally | AMD Z1 Extreme | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 7-inch 1080p | 120Hz | $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The most powerful version of once of the best PC gaming handhelds is back at a discounted price. The Asus Ally surprised us at launch with its relatively low MSRP (for a premium Asus product), and now it's even cheaper. Has the time come for you to get in on some handheld gaming action?

7. Skytech Siege | RTX 4070 Ti | Core i5 12600K | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR5 | $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg (save $600)

The RTX 4070 Ti can be an expensive GPU in its own right, but here you can get one paired with a very quick Core i5 and a 1TB SSD for reasonable money. The 16GB of RAM is maybe a little stingy, but its an easy upgrade to turn it into 32GB and leave you with a very capable machine with a truly great gaming GPU.

8. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,099 at B&H Photo (save $650)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99 | Amazon $2,498

10. Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 7 7735H | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 15-inch | 2160 x 1350 | 165Hz | $999.99 $869.99 at Walmart (save $130)

We've become big fans of Lenovo laptops here at PC Gamer this generation, and this particular budget machine is ticking a lot of boxes. For an RTX 4060 laptop it has to be under $1,000, and you also get a better than average screen, though I'm a little confused over Walmart's listing of it as 2160 x 1350 when Lenovo itself claims a 1440p panel. That 512GB SSD, however, is disappointing, even in a budget laptop, but is a cheap and easy issue to fix if it becomes annoying down the line. Price check: Newegg $969.99

Presidents' Day Gaming Laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 7 7735H | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 15-inch | 2160 x 1350 | 165Hz | $999.99 $869.99 at Walmart (save $130)

We've become big fans of Lenovo laptops here at PC Gamer this generation, and this particular budget machine is ticking a lot of boxes. For an RTX 4060 laptop it has to be under $1,000, and you also get a better than average screen, though I'm a little confused over Walmart's listing of it as 2160 x 1350 when Lenovo itself claims a 1440p panel. That 512GB SSD, however, is disappointing, even in a budget laptop, but is a cheap and easy issue to fix if it becomes annoying down the line. Price check: Newegg $969.99

Gigabyte G6 KF | Core i7 13620H | RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 512GB SSD | 16-inch | 1200p | 165Hz | $1,099.99 $881.99 at Amazon (save $218)

On paper, this is very similar to the G5 model: a 10 core, 16 thread CPU, an RTX 4060 graphics chip, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. So what are you getting for the extra $150? Well that Intel processor has a 0.2GHz higher boost clock but the biggest difference is the laptop's screen. It might seem to be only slightly bigger but it has a 16:10 ratio, so offers more vertical height for productivity tasks and it has a 165Hz refresh rate, for smoother looking gameplay. Price check: Newegg $899.99 | Walmart $881.99

HP Omen 16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 7940HS | 16-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,849.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $650)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070-toting laptop I've been able to find today, and the fact that it comes in the stylish Omen 16 chassis is very welcome. When we reviewed the RTX 4080 machine we weren't super impressed with the performance, but this 140W RTX 4070 ought to fare better in the slimline chassis. The eight-core Zen 4 CPU is a treat, and you get 16GB RAM into the bargain. The 1080p screen is a shame, but will mean you get high fps out of the GPU, but that 512GB SSD is downright miserly. Luckily upgrading is relatively straightforward.

MSI Pulse| RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 17-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

A lot to like here, especially as you're getting that RTX 4070 in combination with a great Core i7. Shame that big screen is only 1080p, but at least its a 144Hz IPS unit, and that 1TB SSD is a welcome sight. A lot of laptops at this price range can come with significant compromises, but here, unless you're looking for a higher resolution display, everything else is pretty much on point. It's a big chunk of laptop, with a big chunk of power to match. Price check: Newegg $1,299.99

Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,399.99 at Alienware

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, which comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action, and from a very recognisable brand.

Asus TUF A17 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Newegg (save $450)

If you're after a large-screen laptop for school with a little Triple-A gaming on the side, the TUF A17 will certainly deliver. It's only a 1080p panel, which is a bit of a shame, but its RTX 4070 will run pretty much everything at that resolution with the settings cranked up. It also has an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen CPU that sports the 780M integrated graphics. That's the same as in all the latest handhelds so it can give decent gaming performance on the go and should offer more gaming battery life than running on the RTX 4070 when away from a plug socket.

Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $400)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot going for it too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,500 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: B&H Photo $1,899

MSI Pulse 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1440p | 165Hz | $1,699 $1,359.13 at Amazon (save $339.87)

It's not a huge saving but this laptop offers a higher-spec CPU, bigger screen, and more RAM than most you'll find cheaper with an RTX 4070. If you're after a laptop that can deliver for work, creative pursuits, and gaming, this will be a better fit for it. Price check: Walmart $1,599 | Newegg $1,599

Razer Blade 14 | RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499.99 $1,799.99 at Razer (save $1,700)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30 graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $2,399. So, if you're looking for Razer's smallest gaming laptop at a good price, this deal is definitely worth considering.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,099 at B&H Photo (save $650)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,564.99 | Amazon $2,498

Presidents' Day Gaming PC deals

NXS gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB DDR4-3600 | 512GB NVMe SSD | $439 at Newegg

You can game on this machine to a certain extent—the integrated Vega GPU on the Ryzen chip will certainly support 720p gaming at lower settings. But we're listing it here as a good base from which to add your own graphics card for a quick new gaming PC on a tight budget. The AMD CPU is a good six-core, 12-thread job, and the 16GB RAM will run everything you need.

Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600 | Radeon RX 7600 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $849 at Newegg (save $550)

If you don't want to get busy with a screwdriver, Ipason has another budget offering with a built-in upgrade over its $499 5600G-sporting PC, this time with an RX 7600 GPU at its heart. That offers sometimes better than RTX 4060 gaming performance, and the full system comes with a solid back-up spec, too.

Skytech Gaming Nebula | Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $969.99 at Amazon

This Skytech prebuilt has a lot going for it, starting with the perfect pairing of the Core i5 13400F and an RTX 4060 for under $900. The only weak area is the fact that the RAM is DDR4 and not the newer DDR5, which the Intel CPU fully supports. It's not clear how many sticks of RAM it uses, so hopefully it's two 8GB rather than a single 16GB. Even if it does, though, this is a great 1080p gaming machine for the money.

ABS Sratos Aqua | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 32GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $1,199 at Newegg (save $200)

The RTX 4070 makes a great 1440p gaming GPU, especially with DLSS 3 and all the benefits Frame Generation can bring, and here it's paired with a solid i5 13400F and 32GB of high speed DDR5. A lot of prebuilt machines at this price skimp on the RAM and the SSD, but you also get a 1TB NVMe drive for storage, making this a superb all round package for a mid-range gaming rig at a very reasonable price.

Skytech Siege | RTX 4070 Ti | Core i5 12600K | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR5 | $2,199.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg (save $600)

The RTX 4070 Ti can be an expensive GPU in its own right, but here you can get one paired with a very quick Core i5 and a 1TB SSD for reasonable money. The 16GB of RAM is maybe a little stingy, but its an easy upgrade to turn it into 32GB and leave you with a very capable machine with a truly great gaming GPU.

Zotac Gaming MEK Hero G3 | Ryzen 5 7600 | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 at Newegg

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is one of the most interesting of the refreshed Ada graphics cards recently launched by Nvidia for the simple fact that it's the only one that uses a completely new GPU. It now sports the same chip as that in the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super, with more memory than the standard RTX 4070 Ti and a wider memory bus. It's only about 10-15% quicker than the old card, but that does close the gap on the RTX 4080 quite a bit for the same money. You might be a bit down on the low-end Ryzen 5 chip paired with it, but it's a proper Zen 4 CPU, with six cores and 12 threads, and it's more than capable of powering this GPU.

Skytech Chronos | Core i7 12700F | RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB DDR4 RAM | $2,199.99 $1,899.99 at Newegg (save $300)

While this is has a two-gen-old Intel CPU here, that's AMD's most powerful gaming GPU matched with it. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. The RAM should really be DDR5 when you're spending $1,900 though, but regardless it'll still carve through the latest games with ease.

Yeyian Yari | Core i7 14700KF | RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 2TB SSD | $2,999 $2,399 at Newegg (save $600)

Once you're into the serious money sector, you'd expect a lot of PC for your dollars, and that's exactly what you're getting here. This is great spec for gaming, with a CPU and motherboard that both support overclocking, a super fast RTX 4080, plus bags of RAM and storage. RTX 4080 PCs are still on the high end in terms of price, but with this you get a decent discount and some components you can be truly proud of.

Alienware Aurora R16 | Intel Core i9 13900F | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 1TB SSD | 32GB DDR5-5600 |$2,499.99 at Dell

Alienware has ditched its iconic rounded look and is going for a more, well, Dell approach to its gaming PCs. They're black rectangles in the classic Dell style, but this system still comes in at a decent price, with some good components backing up that RTX 4080 GPU. It's not as cheap as the original RTX 4080 Alienware we had on this page, but that sold out. This one does come with a more powerful CPU and double the RAM capacity, and makes for a very tempting gaming machine.

Ipason | Ryzen 9 7900X | RX 7900 XTX| 1TB SSD | 32GB DDR5 5600 | $3,599 $2,599.99 at Newegg (save $999.01)

Some of the very top AMD components make this big red machine a bit of a bruiser, what with a powerful Ryzen 9 7900X in combination with the mighty RX 7900 XTX. It might not be as fast as the legendary RTX 4090, but make no mistake, this card and indeed entire system is very capable when it comes to delivering the gaming goods. The 'original' pricing feels a tad steep, but that doesn't detract from the genuinely good price today.