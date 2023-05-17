Here's how to catch all the reveals at this June's PC Gaming Show

By Joshua Wolens
published

We've got 55 games, over 15 brand new announcements, the best hosts in the biz, and some computerised assistance. What could go wrong?

PC Gaming Show 2023 official logo on a background with black textured cables, red, and turquoise
(Image credit: Future)

The PC Gaming Show returns on June 11 with a hot summer showcase of new game announcements and juicy updates. Hosted by the inimitable Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward, the show is set to be a blowout celebration of all things PC gaming, featuring 55 games, including over 15 game announcements, from studios around the world.

If there's a game you're eager to hear more about, there's a good chance you'll see it at the show. We're talking appearances from Baldur's Gate 3, Frostpunk 2, Dune: Awakening, a brand-new game from Klei, and—hang on, let me do the maths—51 other games, a significant chunk of which will be completely new reveals.

That's a lot of games. Far too many for mere humans to handle. But not to worry, the latest tech trend is here to save us from our hubris: The PC Gaming Show 2023 will be using AI to ensure all of that news reaches your ears and eyeballs without a hitch. 

This will absolutely, definitely, 100% not backfire, implode, go haywire, crash the stock market, knock the International Space Station out of orbit, or cause widespread crop failure. Pay no heed to rumours to the contrary.

This year's show will be going out pretty much everywhere that can hold a livestream at 1:00 PM PDT / 4:00 PM EDT / 9:00 PM BST / 10:00 PM CEST on Sunday, June 11. We'll be on the PC Gamer Twitch channel (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch Gaming (opens in new tab), Steam, and Bilibili. 

You can even check here to see if any of your favourite streamers (opens in new tab) will be co-streaming the event.

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

See comments