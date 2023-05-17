Here's how to catch all the reveals at this June's PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show returns on June 11 with a hot summer showcase of new game announcements and juicy updates. Hosted by the inimitable Sean "Day[9]" Plott and Frankie Ward, the show is set to be a blowout celebration of all things PC gaming, featuring 55 games, including over 15 game announcements, from studios around the world.

If there's a game you're eager to hear more about, there's a good chance you'll see it at the show. We're talking appearances from Baldur's Gate 3, Frostpunk 2, Dune: Awakening, a brand-new game from Klei, and—hang on, let me do the maths—51 other games, a significant chunk of which will be completely new reveals.

That's a lot of games. Far too many for mere humans to handle. But not to worry, the latest tech trend is here to save us from our hubris: The PC Gaming Show 2023 will be using AI to ensure all of that news reaches your ears and eyeballs without a hitch.

This will absolutely, definitely, 100% not backfire, implode, go haywire, crash the stock market, knock the International Space Station out of orbit, or cause widespread crop failure. Pay no heed to rumours to the contrary.

This year's show will be going out pretty much everywhere that can hold a livestream at 1:00 PM PDT / 4:00 PM EDT / 9:00 PM BST / 10:00 PM CEST on Sunday, June 11. We'll be on the PC Gamer Twitch channel, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili.

You can even check here to see if any of your favourite streamers will be co-streaming the event.