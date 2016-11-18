PC Gamer Weekender initial lineup revealed, play Dawn of War 3 and Halo Wars 2 early

We have a double-whammy of exciting gaming news to share with you today. Ahead of the imminent reveal of the winners of this year's Golden Joystick Awards, the ongoing Joysticks livestream has unveiled many of the games that will be appearing at the next PC Gamer Weekender, on the weekend of February 18-19.

You can grab a ticket here, and if you do you'll be able to get your hands on Sega's Motorsport Manager, along with Dawn of War 3 (and hopefully get a go with its ridiculously destructive orbital laser).

Meanwhile, Microsoft will be making its inaugural appearance at the PC Gamer Weekender with Halo Wars 2, in particular with its Blitz Firefight mode. Creative Assembly is making that, in case you'd forgotten, so Microsoft has really brought out the big guns for this sci-fi strategy sequel.

The Bandai Namco Entertainment Zone is a fine name for a zone, especially when it's one featuring upcoming Bandai Namco games, including Tekken 7, and the visually resplendent puzzle-platformer Little Nightmares.

Koch will be there with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, while Torn Banner will be at the Weekender showing off their colourful fantasy multiplayer FPS, Mirage: Arcane Warfare.

That's a fine selection of titles, I'm sure you'll agree, and it's not even the full list: there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months.