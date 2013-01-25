PC Gamer US Podcast will return next week!

We're not dead! The silence of the US Podcast's unplanned hiatus will be broken next week, as T.J. explains in this informative emergency bulletin: PC Gamer Podcast Quick Update, January 24, 2013 . Have a look at our YouTube channel to tide you over.

Until then, send your questions, comments, complaints, and observations to: 1-877-404-1337 ext. 724 or email an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@logandecker (Logan Decker)

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@omripetitte (Omri Petitte)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)