PC Gamer US Podcast #340 - Malicious Laser

Logan, Evan, T.J., and Omri sit down to discuss our Game of the Year Nominees , what we loved and didn't love about BioShock Infinite, Double Fine's Amnesia Fortnight, the confirmation of Steam Box, and what we'll spend our time playing before the inevitable end of the world next week.

PC Gamer Podcast 340: Malicious Laser

