This week, Tyler and Evan share a detailed verdict on Max Payne 3, look forward to Guild Wars 2, reflect on T.J.'s Celtic adventures in Civ 5: Gods 'n Kings, report on the state of the Diablo III real money auction house, and think about what we'd do to improve modern MMO design. We end with another episode of Day Z Storytime from Evan.

PC Gamer US Podcast 320: Bananas and Bananas

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@elahti (Evan Lahti)

@jaugustine (Josh Augustine)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@Asatj (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer, cupcake baron)