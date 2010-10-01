PC Gamer US podcast 242 – Craftastic

The week can't end without a PC Gamer podcast, so we rounded up the staff, threw them in a tiny room, and made them talk about games until they passed the one hour mark by a long margin. As the saying goes, the internet done explode itself this week over Valve's announcement and immediately launching of a -items-for-cash system in Team Fortress 2. Thankfully our TF2 point-man, Evan Lahti, is on hand to guide you through the exact changes and the whole staff weighs in on what it means for the future of the game.
This week we cover:
- Valve selling items in Team Fortress 2
- StarCraft 2 gets it's first patch--who get's nerfed and who doesn't?
- Blizzard gives more privacy options for their Real ID
- Final Fantasy XIV launches, with a creepy warning
- Guild Wars 2 cover story issue starts hitting subscribers, will totally rock your world.
- Interview with Markus Pearson A.K.A. Notch, the creator of Minecraft.
Want to subscribe to us on iTunes? Follow these instructions to add the podcast to iTunes manually:
In iTunes, go to to the advanced menu and select “Subscribe to podcast” and copy and paste this URL into the box: http://www.pcgamer.com/feed/rss2/?cat=29038
Push OK, and that's it! The podcast will now auto-download whenever an episode is released.