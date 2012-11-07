PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 78 - Love and the Ball-Kicker

Chris, Tom F, Marsh and special guest Eskil Steenberg discuss game design, XCOM, mechs, gangsters, and finally figure out exactly what Love is. Featuring the exclusive and completely unplanned announcement of Eskil's next game, the world's most questionable MechWarrior Online set-up, and the adventures of the only man in Atlanta smart enough to repeatedly kick another man in the testicles.
Show notes
- Love , Eskil's free indie online game-with-MMO-elements-but-not-an-MMO.
- MechWarrior Online is now in open beta. Chris and Rich recorded a hands-on last week.
- Omerta: City of Gangsters , where men are men and balls are kicked.
- Element4l , the state-switching indie platformer.