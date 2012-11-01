MechWarrior Online hands-on video

As someone who loved MechWarrior way back when, it has been interesting to get to grips with its new, free to play multiplayer form. For the most part, I think I'm learning that I just like to occupy that universe, to stomp around in a well-rendered bipedal tank thing and breathe in the atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, this doesn't translate particularly well to actual war. I receive lasers to the face rather frequently. I'd probably be better off playing MechWanderer, or MechWorrier.

In any case, Rich and I have taken the game for a spin for this hands-on preview video, where baby mechs and grown-up mechs alike manage to fall over and explode. At one point, I manage to successfully shooter a bigger mech's arms off. Then, I fire rockets at the floor. It's a learning process.

MechWarrior Online is free and went into open beta on Monday , which means you can play it right now if you like.