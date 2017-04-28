Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 42: Tamagotchi Comeback

By

A week of walking, in What Remains of Edith Finch and Scanner Sombre.

Tom Senior, Phil Savage and podcast favourite ‘The Meeting Next Door’ return to talk about walking – in houses, in caves, and even in Europe during a war. Also: would Jeremy Corbyn main Chun-Li, and what does Theresa May’s Crusader Kings 2 save look like? All that, and Dragon Age 2 is mentioned yet again.

Download: Episode 42: Tamagotchi Comeback You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: What Remains of Edith Finch, Scanner Sombre, Call of Duty: WW2

This week: Tom Senior, Phil Savage

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod. This week’s music is from Darwinia. 

See comments