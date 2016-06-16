PC Gamer UK Podcast 014: E3 special

An E3 has happened. Now that the businessmen have let slip the #content, it falls to the PC Gamer team to make sense of it all. Phil, Andy and Chris huddle around a mic to run through the conference announcements. What can we learn from the Mass Effect trailer? Is there any reason to care about Skyrim Remastered? Will Forza Horizon 3 be worth playing, despite its inevitable douchebag? Is Call of Duty good now? And, most importantly of all, why, Kojima, why?

Discussed: E3

This Week: Phil Savage, Andy Kelly, Chris Thursten

This week's music is I'll Keep Coming by Low Roar, from the Death Stranding trailer.