Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 014: E3 special

By

All the games from EA, Bethesda, Microsoft, Ubisoft and Sony

An E3 has happened. Now that the businessmen have let slip the #content, it falls to the PC Gamer team to make sense of it all. Phil, Andy and Chris huddle around a mic to run through the conference announcements. What can we learn from the Mass Effect trailer? Is there any reason to care about Skyrim Remastered? Will Forza Horizon 3 be worth playing, despite its inevitable douchebag? Is Call of Duty good now? And, most importantly of all, why, Kojima, why?

Grab Episode 014: 'E3? Yes, please!' directly here. You can also subscribe (and drop us a review, if you like) on iTunes, or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed

Discussed: E3

This Week: Phil Savage, Andy Kelly, Chris Thursten

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week's music is I'll Keep Coming by Low Roar, from the Death Stranding trailer.

See comments