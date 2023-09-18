PC Gamer UK November issue on sale now: MechWarrior 5: Clans

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the brand new mecha game from Piranha Games, MechWarrior 5: Clans. This new entry in the long-running MechWarrior series promises to be the most explosive and narratively engaging yet, and we deliver never-before-seen images as well as authoritative developer insight. In addition, while we're talking big stompy mechs, this month PC Gamer also delivers the definitive guide to the best-ever mecha games to play on PC. Heavy metal!

Meanwhile, this issue is absolutely stuffed with previews for many top-tier incoming PC games, including Stalker 2, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Lords of the Fallen, Earthless, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Homeworld 3. We've played all of these games and this issue we present exactly how we think they're shaping up.

In terms of reviews, we don't take our foot of the gas either this issue, with the mag's review section led by the seminal, once-in-a-generation, Baldur's Gate 3. The score this game has been awarded represents just what a monumental achievement it is as well as what it means to PC Gamer's staff and, yes, PC gamers across the world. It's a must-read review. Plus, we've got full reviews for En Garde!, Remnant 2, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gord, and Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

All that plus a group mega test on the best wireless gaming mice you can buy today, a funky reinstall of cult classic skate and tag-'em-up, Jet Set Radio, the culmination of one man's detective adventures in our Shadows of Doubt diary, an update on Blood Bowl 3 Season 1, a love letter to the joy of fighting game tournaments, a comprehensive guide to hitting the ground running in Baldur's Gate 3, a secret level interview discussing the art of making a good video game trailer, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too.

Enjoy the issue!

