PC Gamer UK December issue: Dishonored 2

Andy spent much of his time this month revelling in Dishonored 2's Clockwork Mansion—a pernicious playground filled with traps and foes fit for fighting. As such, we made new co-protagonist Emily Kaldwin this month's cover star and, as you can see above and below, she's now taking some well-earned time out propped on a chair that resembles a throne.

Speaking of thrones, Andy also talked to a host of developers about why toilets in games have meaning and significance. Yes, really.

Elsewhere inside, Samuel pulls together a list of our favourite game worlds, Phil delights in the Forza racing series' PC debut, and, in-keeping with all the Dishonored-ness, we discover how the original's best level—Lady Boyle's Last Party—was made.

Our selection of previews this month includes Watch Dogs 2, Sea of Thieves, The Elder Scrolls: Legends and many more. And what about those free gifts? Pick up this month's issue and treat yourself to two card packs for The Elder Scrolls Legends, and a free Paladins character.

Issue 298 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for Emily Kaldwin chilling on a very pointy chair on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at at our exclusive subscriber covers. Like this wee cracker:

This month: