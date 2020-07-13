PC Gamer Reader Awards - tell us about the PC gaming gear you love

What's the PC gaming gear that you've fallen in love with? It doesn't matter whether it's the latest Nvidia graphics card, a 2000-series AMD CPU, or that grinty gaming mouse you picked up a few years back but now can't bear to be without. Whatever it is, we want to know about it over on the PC Gamer Forum.

And we're not necessarily talking about what you think your most powerful superstar component is, or your most expensive purchase, we'd like you to tell us about the different parts of your gaming setup that mean the most to you. If you're regularly gaming with it today, and it sparks joy, then we want you to tell us just why that particular slice of PC gaming has found a place in your heart.

Over the next two weeks we're going to find out just what our PC Gamer readers are gaming with and why you love the kit you do. So each day there will be a new category of gear and we'd love you to get involved and tell us which products speak to you and why. Then we will gather all the entries together, come up with a shortlist for each category, and you will then have the chance to vote on which products should get the coveted PC Gamer Reader Award.

Today we're asking about what graphics cards and processors you love.

Still rocking a GTX 1050 in a pint-sized PC that nails League of Legends, is that 8GB RX 5500 XT really doing it for you, or have you no regrets about spending big on a top-end Turing? Is your Core i5 2600K running at a frankly insane overclocked frequency, won't hear a bad word said about your FX 8350, or are you putting all 24 threads of your Ryzen 3900X to great use?

Just head over to the lovely PC Gamer Forum, sign in or create a new account, and make your feelings known in either the graphics card or processor threads. Without quoting the original post, tell us the name of your beloved product, and then just a line or two about why it means so much to you.

Over the next week we'll also be asking what's the gear you love in the following categories:

Graphics card

Processor

Laptop

Monitor

Keyboard

Mouse

Headset

Microphone

Wildcard entry!

So, if neither your GPU or CPU spark joy in your cold, cold heart, then maybe it's your streaming mic that really makes you go all gooey for your gaming PC setup. Tell us what you reckon and, who knows, you might even find yourself featured on the site in the rest of our PC Gamer Reader Awards coverage too.