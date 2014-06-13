Evan and Wes are back from E3, joining Tyler and Cory to discuss the best games they saw. The list goesFar Cry 4,No Man's Sky,Hunt: Horrors of the Gilded Age,Dragon Age Inquisition,Assassin's Creed Unity,Evolve,Batman: Arkham Knight,The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,Oculus Rift DK2, and a game designed just for Evan, Rainbow Six Siege. Read up on all of themin our Best of E3 Awards .

Download: PC Gamer Podcast #378 — E3 Potpourri

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@wesleyfenlon (Wes Fenlon)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

Podcast theme by Ben Prunty .