With our time at E3 2013 last week still fresh in our minds, Logan, Evan, Tyler, and new managing editor Cory Banks sit down to talk about what we saw, played, liked, and didn't at the show.

Explore the nature of mankind in PC Gamer Podcast 355 - E3 2013 .

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@logandecker (Logan Decker)

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@demiurge (Cory Banks)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)