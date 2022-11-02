The November PC game releases and events you should know about

By Tyler Wilde
Warhammer, Warcraft, and Warzone will go to war this Novembwar. I mean Warvember. Sorry, Warvembwar.

It's November, also known as "the month Starfield (opens in new tab) was going to release." By delaying its big new space RPG to early next year, Bethesda will let Starfield's original 11/11/22 release date—exactly 11 years after Skyrim's 11/11/11 release date—go by like just another day. What a tragedy: a novelty release date wasted!

I guess the bigger reason to be disappointed is that there's no big Bethesda RPG out this month, but Starfield's absence means we can devote more attention to the games that are coming out in November. If I were to do a poll, I'm certain that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) would be the PC Gamer team's most anticipated game still to come in 2022. Other November releases to look forward to: the next big WoW expansion, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a new Dark Pictures horror game, and Tactics Ogre: Reborn. 

Scroll down for an overview of November's big PC game release dates and events, and head to our full 2022 games release calendar to see what's coming in December.

November's biggest PC game releases

Sonic Frontiers (opens in new tab)| November 8
Sonic goes open world for the first time. (Translation for people who were playing PC games in the '90s instead of Sega games: It's like Tribes 2 (opens in new tab), but you're a hedgehog who runs instead of skis.)

Warzone 2.0 (opens in new tab) | November 8
Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale spin-off is getting a big post-Modern Warfare 2 refresh, which will include its take on the extraction modes (opens in new tab) of games like Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (opens in new tab) | November 28
The next big WoW expansion adds dragonriding and a new race. You guessed it: the race is dragons. Technically, they're Dracthyr Evokers, which are both a race and a class. (They must be doing quantum theorycrafting at Blizzard.)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) | November 30
The co-op survival of Vermintide with a greater focus on ranged weapons. Darktide was scheduled to release in 2021, but was delayed a year. It's probably the PC Gamer team's most anticipated game left to come out in 2022. Check out some gameplay below. 

November events and updates

More games coming out in November

