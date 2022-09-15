We finally know when Warzone 2.0 launches

Audio player loading…

Activision has been stingy with details about the standalone sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone, but we finally got some concrete details today during the Call of Duty Next event. It's called Warzone 2.0, and it's coming out very soon after Modern Warfare 2.

During today's CoD Next stream, Infinity Ward said Warzone 2.0 will release alongside Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 content. We know that Season 1 is coming on November 16, so it's a solid bet that's when Warzone 2.0 is coming as well.

This release format is very similar to how Activision launched the first Warzone back in 2020. The free-to-play battle royale began life as a mysterious new mode added to Modern Warfare 2019 until it got so popular that it basically took over (opens in new tab) the entire Call of Duty ecosystem.

When Warzone 2.0 comes out, it'll have some big changes. First is the Al Mazrah map, which is the biggest Warzone has seen yet. In battle royale, there will no longer just be one circle. Multiple play regions will exist on the map that will eventually combine into a single final circle.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Warzone 2.0 will also have a new mode called DMZ (opens in new tab), Call of Duty's take on the extraction shooter genre currently dominated by Hunt: Showdown and Escape From Tarkov.

