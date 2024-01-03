The PC game releases we're most excited about in January

Happy new year, PC gamers. I hope you've finished that second or third playthrough of Baldur's Gate 3 or Alan Wake 2 or one of our other 2023 GOTY Awards honorees, because it's 2024 now and there are new games to play—no living in the past!

Yeah, just kidding, everyone I know is still playing Baldur's Gate 3. But the first month of the year contains some tempting new releases that'll surely pull a few of us away from our experimental BG3 runs (my evil halfling cleric playthrough is not going well), including the early access launch of another promising sandbox CPRG.

For more about what's ahead for PC gaming this year, see our big list of 2024's upcoming PC games.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | January 18

A new Prince of Persia game that's a little like the oldest Prince of Persia game, in that it flattens things out (if not all the way). Mollie had a positive reaction to The Lost Crown when she saw it last summer.

Enshrouded | January 24 (early access)

A survival RPG that could turn out to be this year's Valheim—back in October, Chris lamented that the eight-hour demo wasn't long enough.

Unforetold: Witchstone | January 25 (early access)

Didn't get your fill of giant sandbox RPGs last year? Unforetold: Witchstone won't quite have the production values of Baldur's Gate 3 or Starfield, but tss super-flexible roleplaying system is exciting.

Tekken 8 | January 26

PC Gamer's resident Tekken fan has high hopes for Tekken 8, which she previewed a few times last year and says feels like a "vast improvement" over Tekken 7.

