Payday 2 FBI Files update adds new enemy, Captain Winters

Earlier this month, Payday 2 received some medieval, Chivalry-themed weapons, or it did if you shelled out $4.99 anyway. Now, thanks to a free update, you have someone worth using them on: FBI agent Captain Winters. He's the Payday gang's new nemesis, and he's a bit miffed that you keep on nicking stuff and taking out cops. Who can blame him, really?

The page for Payday 2's FBI Files update is annoyingly in-universe, so it's a bit difficult working out exactly what's been added, but thankfully this Steam post is more informative.

Essentially there's a new, nicer-looking inventory system, and a buncha bug fixes, in addition to the especially non-smiley Captain Winters. Winters will appear if you cause too much havoc during heists, along with a load of cops carrying massive shields. These cops will also be emboldened with his handy defensive buff, which he carries with him everywhere he goes (even to the supermarket, to buy beans).

Here's the full list of changes: