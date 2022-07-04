Pay less for sweet 1080p gaming with this $899 RTX 3060 PC deal

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion TG01-2176z | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,299.99 $899.99 at HP (save $400) (opens in new tab)

This is one of the best RTX 3060 deals you can get your hands on right now. For a penny under $900 you get that capable graphics card, a decent CPU, 16GB of RAM, and plenty of storage for your games. The lighting is going to be a little subdued for some, but it more than delivers where it counts most.

HP has its 4th of July sale (opens in new tab) running right now, and there are plenty of decent deals to be had on laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals if you fancy a bit of a hunt around. One machine that caught our eye more than any other is this subdued Pavilion gaming desktop that is surprisingly well spec'd for a machine that comes in at just $899 (opens in new tab).

There are two components that matter most when it comes to gaming: the processor and the graphics card. Both of these are up-to-date here, with HP selecting the Ryzen 7 5700G (opens in new tab) for the brains of the operation and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) for the heavy lifting when it comes to gaming. This is a great card for 1080p gaming, that can also turn its hand to some 1440p action too.

Somewhat unusual for this generation of AMD CPUs, the Ryzen 7 5700G boasts integrated graphics, which gives you a backup mode if your graphics card ever fails, particularly as it is capable of some low-setting gaming. That aside though, you're getting an 8-core, 16-thread chip that has a max boost of 4.6GHz. It's no slouch, basically.

You get 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM for your money, which is great for gaming today and tomorrow. The storage situation is pretty good for the money too, with a 512GB NVMe SSD as the main boot drive and a 1TB spinning hard drive providing plenty of space for your bigger games. Ideally, you'd want a single large SSD for everything, but that's an easy enough upgrade down the line.

The rest of the spec is pretty healthy too, with Wi-Fi 5 support, an ethernet port if you prefer your networking to be of the wired variety, and there's even a 3-in-1 card reader—if people still care about and use such things.

About the only thing that is obviously missing here is an abundance of multi-colored RGB lighting—something plenty of us can live without. Instead, you're looking at a sober chassis that focuses on what matters most, i.e. decent framerates at a decent price. That $400 saving certainly helps too.