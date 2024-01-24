How to find Palworld kindling and other work suitabilities

By Lauren Morton
published

Here's what "needs kindling" means and all the other work suitabilities that your pals need to help around the base.

Palworld - a player and their pal workr together to water a berry plantation
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

If you're trying to figure out how the heck to find kindling in Palworld, what you're actually looking for is the work suitabilities of your Pals. You'll likely first encounter the work suitability system when crafting a campfire and see the "requires kindling" notice above it.

Here's what you need to know about how to find kindling and all the other work suitabilities that your Pals have for tasks around your base.

What is kindling in Palworld?

Kindling isn't an item that you need to find; it's an ability that your pals need to possess. You'll most likely see this for the first time when placing a campfire. You can cook at your campfire on your own without the assistance of a pal, don't worry. Go ahead and roast some of those berries to eat. Kindling is what's called a "work suitability" in Palworld. Here's what that actually means and how to find your first Pals for each type of work:

What is work suitability in Palworld?

Palworld - a player and their pals work together to build a berry plantation

(Image credit: Pocketpair)

All of your Pals will have certain work suitabilities that determine which chores they're able to perform around your base. Some can water crops, others can chop trees, and so on. Most of these chores you can also do yourself, but assigning Pals to your base with the proper work suitability means they'll either help you complete them faster or do them autonomously for you.

You'll need a variety of Pals assigned to work at your base if you want to have an automated setup generating food and resources. You can see each Pal's work suitabilities in game by clicking on them in your Party menu or pressing F to view details in your Palbox.

Here are all the types of work suitability, what activity or workstation they're initially related to, and which are the best pals to catch early on for meeting that need.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Palworld Work Suitabilities
Work SuitabilityTaskBest early Pal
KindlingCooking at campfiresFoxparks
HandiworkCrafting stations and constructionLamball
TransportingFerrying resources to chestsCattiva
GatheringBerry plantationChikipi
PlantingBerry plantationGumoss
WateringBerry plantationPengullet
MiningMining ore / stone pitCattiva
LumberingCutting trees / logging siteLifmunk
FarmingRanchLamball / Chikipi
CoolingCooler boxPengullet
Medicine ProductionMedieval medicine workbenchLifmunk
Generating ElectricityPower generatorSparkit
Image

Best Pals: What to catch early
Palworld incubator: How to hatch eggs
Pal fluids: Umm, eww?
Palworld leather: where to farm it
Palworld mounts: How to unlock them
Ancient Civilization parts: Improve your crafting
Paldium Fragments: Get farming fast

Lauren Morton
Lauren Morton
Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

See comments