How to get Pal Fluids in Palworld

By Sean Martin
published

Locate this early game material so you can build a Hotspring.

Palworld Pal fluids - A Lifmunk with an SMG
(Image credit: Pocket Pair)

Finding Pal Fluids is an important step in building up your base in Palworld. This material will let you construct a Hotspring where your Pals can relax after a tiring day of manual toil, which is vital in maintaining their sanity. If Pal sanity starts to slip, they'll start acting grumpy, or straight up refuse to work anymore.

Building a Hotspring is also a required step in levelling up your Palbox so you can put more Pals to work in your base. If you're just starting out in Palworld, you might want to know about the best Pals to grab early on, or how to unlock Palworld mounts so you can get around the map faster. Otherwise, here's how to get Pal Fluids so you can get that Hotspring built and level your base.

Where to find Pal Fluids

Image 1 of 3
Palworld best Pals - Pengullet
Pengullets drop Pal Fluids when you beat them(Image credit: Pocket Pair)

As with most materials in Palworld, you're going to need to hunt down a specific Pal type in order to harvest it—in this case, you need to kill Water-type Pals. The issue is that there aren't many Water-types near the starting area. Your best bet is killing as many of the penguin-like Pengullets as you can, since each one drops one vial of Pal Fluids. You'll need to kill ten in order to get enough to build the Hotspring for your Pals.

Annoyingly, Pengullets are one of the most evasive Pals early on in the game, and they'll bounce away if you come anywhere near them. Instead, press C to crouch and sneak up on them by avoiding their eyeline. Once you're actually fighting them, all you'll need to do is occasionally dodge with CTRL to avoid their Ice Missile attack. Also make sure to capture a couple; they're the best early watering Pal for your Berry Plantations and can operate the Crusher to turn stone into Paldium Fragments.

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

See comments