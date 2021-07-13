Overshoot your power needs with this 1000W PSU for $190

Do you need a 1000W power supply unit to run your PC? Probably not, even if you went all out and paired the best CPU for gaming with the best graphics card money can buy. But "want" and "need" are two different things, and if you want a PSU with oodles of wattage at your disposable, this is the deal to beat right now.

Newegg is selling Super Flower's Leadex Platinum Special Edition 1000W PSU for $199.99, discounted from $249.99. There's also a $10 off coupon code you can apply at checkout (93XRK82), bringing the price down to $189.99. That's about as low as you can expect to pay for a quality PSU in this wattage range.

80 Plus Platinum PSU Deal Super Flower Leadex SE 1000W | Fully Modular | 80 Plus Platinum | $249.99 $189.99 at Newegg (save $60)

You probably don't need 1000W, but at this price, it's not much more than going with a quality unit with less wattage. We also dig that it comes with flat ribbon cables. Use coupon code 93XRK82 at checkout for the full discount.

View Deal

Super Flower is one of the premium brands in the PSU space, and that matters—generic labels tend to be lower quality and less reliable in my experience. I stopped using cheap PSUs a long time ago, when one of the Molex connectors began to emit smoke. Fortunately I didn't lose any hardware (other than trashing the PSU), but lesson learned.

This is a fully modular PSU, which is great for cable management—just plug in the cables you're actually using and store the rest away, somewhere outside of your case. And the cables that come with it are of the flat ribbon variety, too.

It's also an 80 Plus Platinum unit. That is the second-highest 80 Plus efficiency tier, behind only 80 Plus Titanium, and it essentially means very little energy gets wasted as heat.

The icing on the cake is the 10-year warranty. It's very likely this PSU will outlive whatever PC you plop it inside of, and if not, you're covered by Super Flower anyway.