Our favorite wireless gaming controller is on sale for $40

Sony's DualShock 4 wireless controller is top pick among game controllers. It's also on sale today for $40 at Best Buy, though only in red.

Actually, make that "Red Crystal," not to be confused with "Magma," which is less translucent. The DualShock 4 comes in a variety of color options—seven different ones on Best Buy's website—but only the Red Crystal version is on sale.

Color options aside, we like the DualShock 4's sturdy construction and how the analog triggers feel. Same goes with the bumpers.

Of course, it's largely a matter of preference. And timing—yesterday we posted a heads up on Microsoft's Xbox One wireless controller being on sale for the same price at Amazon. As of this writing, it's still going for that price.

If you're interested in the DualShock 4, go here. But if you prefer the Xbox One controller, go here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.