Our favorite controller for PC gaming is on sale for $30

Some games are simply played better with a controller, and for those that do, we think Sony's DualShock 4 Wireless is one of the best options available. It's also on sale today for just $29.99 through Facebook's Daily Deals marketplace.

That's half off its list price, and one of the lowest prices we've seen. They're selling out quick, though. At the time of this writing, only three of the eight color options are available, those being red, jet black ,and green camo.

If you're not familiar with the DualShock 4, it's a sturdy controller with a great feel to the analog triggers.

Alternatively, if you prefer the Xbox One controller, the version that comes with a USB cable is on sale at Walmart for $39.99. You can still use it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Go here to grab the DualShock 4 Wireless, or here to buy the Xbox One wireless controller + cable.

