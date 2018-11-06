One of the best gaming mice is on sale for $39

Logitech's G502 is our favorite heavy gaming mouse and it's on sale on Amazon for only $38.75 right now. That's about as cheap as it gets for a quality rodent.

The version that's on sale is the G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB, not the newer Hero model with an upgraded sensor. That's not a deal killer though, especially at this price—the PMW3366 sensor inside the Proteus Spectrum is still very good, offering a 300-12,000 dpi range. That's way more than is needed.

I made the upgrade to this mouse myself several months back and don't have any regrets. It comes with a set of five 3.6g weights, so you can make it heavy or light depending on your preference, and also adjust the weight balance.

Other features include 11 programmable buttons, a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and of course RGB lighting.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum | 12,000 DPI | $38.75

The G502 Proteus Spectrum comes with removable weights to tailor to your preference. It also has a 12,000 dpi sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and a hyper-fast scroll wheel. $38.75, Newegg



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.