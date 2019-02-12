One of our favorite gaming routers is $90 off right now

If your router isn't quite handling your online gaming sessions and extended Netflix watching like it used to, it may be time for an upgrade. The TP-Link Archer C5400X, one of the best gaming routers out there, is purpose-built for high data transfer speeds, and now you can get it for $90 off the original price.

The Archer C5400X supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi, with combined throughput speeds of up to 5400 MB/s (two 2167 MB/s 5GHz channels, one 1000Mb/s 2.4GHz). There are eight external antennas to help with signal strength, and there are a whopping eight Ethernet ports on the back for wired connections. It also has two USB 3.0 ports, so external hard drives can function as network drives.

We reviewed the Archer C5400X last year and came away impressed. The setup process is easy, the web panel is well-designed, and 5GHz speeds are indeed very fast. However, speed on the 2.4GHz band is slower, and the router is somewhat large.

