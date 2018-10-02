NZXT is having a case sale on Phantom and Manta models, save up to $60

NZXT has built up an extensive line of cases over the years with a constant evolving product line. Every so often, it will have a sale on slightly older models to make room for the newer stuff, as is taking place right now.

From now through October 4 at 7 pm PST, you can save a few bucks on a Phantom or Manta case. Savings run as deep as $60, applicable to the Phantom 820 in white or black—both models are on sale for $189.99, down from $249.99.

A few others that are on sale include:

There are various other cases and color options that have been discounted. Hit the main promo page to check them out. One thing to note—the actual product pages show the regular retail price; the sale prices show up during checkout.

