Nvidia reportedly brings the RTX 4060 launch date forward

Nvidia has reportedly decided to bring forward the launch of the RTX 4060. The most affordable member of the RTX 40 family to date was originally set to be released in July, but according to new leaks, its release date has been brought forward to June.

According to the amusingly named and reputable leaker MEGAsizeGPU (via Videocardz), the RTX 4060 will launch on the 29th of June, with the first reviews to appear a day earlier. The leak references what appears to be an internal Nvidia document. It states Nvidia is shipping RTX 4060 products to the channel as of the 12th of June.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is expected to be based on a cut down version of the AD106 GPU—the same as that found inside the RTX 4060 Ti. Nvidia has officially revealed the card will have 3072 CUDA cores, a 2,460MHz boost clock, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory via a 128-bit bus.

The 4060's 3072 CUDA core count is notably lower than the 4352 of the 4060 Ti. That would point to there being a significant performance difference between the two models. However, the RTX 4060 is set to have a much lower TDP of just 115W compared to the 160W of the RTX 4060 Ti. Even if the RTX 4060 ends up a lot slower than the Ti, at least its power efficiency and performance per watt should be very impressive.

The accelerated launch isn't all that surprising. While the faster RTX 4060 Ti isn't a bad card, at $399 it's too expensive to win over the hearts and minds of long suffering mainstream gamers. Its lukewarm reception and reportedly weak sales are no doubt a major factor in Nvidia's decision to bring forward the non-TI RTX 4060.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 GPU AD106 AD106 Architecture Ada Lovelace Ada Lovelace CUDA cores 4352 3072 Boost clock 2,540 MHz 2,460 MHz Memory 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory interface 128-bit 128-bit TGP 160W 115W Price $399 $299

Starting from $299, the RTX 4060 8GB will surely appeal to a bigger market. Nvidia's xx60 class cards are always popular though of course it depends on just how it performs relative to its competition. The jury is very much out on that.

The RTX 4060 will face competition not just from AMD's Radeon RX 7600, but last generation cards from both companies. RTX 30 and RX 6000 series cards are getting cheaper as they near end-of-life status and they remain capable gaming cards.

We look forward to seeing just how the RTX 4060 stacks up. PC Gamer will have reviews of RTX 4060 cards, likely sooner rather than later!