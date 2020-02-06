Northgard developer's new co-op survival game, Darksburg, is launching on Early Access

Northgard developer Shiro Games is swapping vikings for zombies in its latest game, Darksburg, which you'll be able to drag out of its grave and play with soon. It's getting an Early Access launch on February 12, and in the meantime you can watch the new trailer.

The town of Darksburg has a bit of a corpse problem, and you can join up to three other survivors to defend it from the undead army. You take on the role of an armoured nun, a hirsute gormet, an intimidating bounty hunter and her chipmunk companion, and a big ol' werewolf. It's an eclectic mix.

If you fancy smarter opponents, there's also a PvP mode. Survivors will have to duke it out with a team of undead bosses, the Revenants, who have a few more tricks up their sleeves than your average walking corpse. One of them appears to be on fire. That counts as a trick, right?

You'll fight in discrete arenas across the infected region and the city's districts, as well as special arenas for the Last Stand mode, where you'll have to survive wave after wave of increasingly hungry zombies.

Shiro Games hasn't posted the details of the Early Access phase yet, but we'll find out soon enough. I can't say that another co-op zombie romp tickles my fancy quite as much as a good RTS, but I'm still very much up for murdering zombies as a nun.