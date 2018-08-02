Popular

Ninja is streaming Fortnite (and other games) from Lollapalooza

It's all about the music, man.

Lollapalooza confused me when I was younger because I was forever mixing up Perry Farrell's Jane's Addiction, which founded the annual alt-rock/freak show festival, with Jerry Cantrell's Alice in Chains, and I couldn't figure out why they would never play "Don't Follow." 

Now I'm older, and confused for a different reason: Red Bull announced today that Fortnite phenom Ninja and various special guests will be livestreaming from the event for the full week. 

Ninja said on Twitter that he'll begin streaming today at 3 pm CT/4 pm ET in a $100,000 Realm Royale tournament, partnered up with Chappie of Cloud9.

Lollapalooza 2018 starts today and runs through August 5. Carly Rae Jepsen will be there, among a great many other, less-interesting performers, but I don't expect she'll be playing Fortnite. For your convenience, Ninja's livestreamapalooza is embedded below.

