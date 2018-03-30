New Guacamelee 2 trailer says it's coming 'soon-ish,' and the original is 90 percent off

The original Guacamelee found its way to PC a few months after it released on consoles, so when Guacamelee 2 was announced last year during PlayStation's Paris Games Week presentation, PC gamers were optimistic. Today, developer DrinkBox Studios confirmed Guacamelee 2 will indeed come to PC—more specifically to Steam—in a new trailer. Here's the announcement blurb:

"Seven years after defeating Carlos Calaca, Juan Aguacate is forced to don his luchador mask again to face a new threat—this time to the very fabric of space and time. Punch your way through a whole new Metroid-vania style world and try to save the Mexiverse!"

The trailer says the PC version will arrive "soon-ish." It doesn't have a hard release date yet, nor do we know if the PC version will launch alongside the console versions or sometime after like the original game.

Here's one thing we do know: to celebrate the announcement of the sequel's PC version, Guacamelee's Gold Edition is currently 90 percent off on Steam. You can pick it up for just over $1 through Friday, April 13. DrinkBox's first game, the puzzle platformer Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack, is also 90 percent off.