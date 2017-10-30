Guacamelee 2 announced, coming next year (Updated)

The action-platformer Guacamelee, a tale about an agave farmer who sets out to rescue El Presidente's daughter from the clutches of a skeleton named Carlos (and dies as a result), was released for the PS3 and Vita in April 2013, and then came to the PC in August of that year. During the PlayStation pre-show livestream at the Paris Games Week today, Sony announced that Guacamelee 2 is on the way to the PS4 and even though a PC release wasn't confirmed, I think it's a pretty good bet, so let's have a look.

Guacamelee 2 is set seven years after the original, and sets Juan Aguacate and his Luchador mask against an even more dangerous foe: One that threatens the very fabric of space and time! It promises "non-stop fighting action featuring an extensive move list [and] multi-dimensional platforming," with new player abilities, drop-in/drop-out local co-op play for up to four people, and 99 percent less memes but 300 percent more chickens.

The only confirmed platforms right now are PS4 and PS4 Pro, which will support HDR and 4K resolution, and so it's kind of a roll of the dice for us. But SteamSpy estimates that close to 900,000 people own Guacamelee: Gold Edition on Steam, and I can't imagine that DrinkBox would want to turn its back on that audience. I've reached out to the studio to ask about a PC release, and will update when I receive a reply. Either way, Guacamelee 2 is coming "soon-ish," which translates very roughly into sometime next year.

Update: Regarding a possible PC release, a DrinkBox rep said, "We're currently completely focused on the PS4/PS4 Pro versions of Guacamelee 2, and aren't announcing any other platforms at this time."