Netflix will be at E3 to host a panel and spill some gaming news

Netflix, which has been making some forays into gaming, will be at this year's E3 to host a panel and drop some game announcements. And it's already off to a fine start, nailing the traditional E3 awkwardness by making the announcement via a chat with the E3 Twitter account. Brands, will they ever shut up? No.

Getting hype for #E32019. Hey @E3, can we get an invite?May 13, 2019

What this bit of staged banter revealed was that Netflix will be running a panel called "Bringing Your Favourite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Games". It's quite long. There will also be gaming news, including an announcement about the new Stranger Things game. The rest, Netflix is saving.

Of course there’s the upcoming @Stranger_Things game but hmmmmm... there’s definitely more to come! pic.twitter.com/UFBUCAs7QrMay 13, 2019

So we might see some more games inspired by Netflix shows revealed at E3, but I wouldn't be surprised if we heard more about its interactive streaming ambitions, too. Between Bandersnatch, Minecraft: Story Mode and that Bear Grylls thing, Netflix is building a nice little library of interactive shows.

E3 has confirmed the Netflix panel will be at E3 Colosseum.

Cheers, Kotaku.