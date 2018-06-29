Myst 3 and 4 finally come to GOG, Cyan is planning new games in the series

Cyan announced in March that it would release updated versions of all five games in the Myst series later this year—a pretty big deal for fans because Myst 3: Exile and Myst 4: Revelation been out of reach for years. Today it finally happened, as both of those games, along with all the others in the series, are now available on GOG.

The re-release of the games follows a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign for the Myst 25th Anniversary Collection, which started with a goal of $247,500 and ended with more than $2.8 million. GOG is actually involved in the updating process, and the release of the games for purchase on the platform was part of the campaign pitch.

This gets all the existing Myst games into the wild, but it may not be the end of the saga: Cyan CEO and Myst co-creator Rand Miller told GOG that the studio has more Myst in mind.

"Working on Obduction was like leaving your house for a vacation—a change of scenery. It was nice working with a blank slate and making something completely new," he said.

"But after our vacation we came back home and realized that we are really enamored with the potential for VR/AR. Almost everyone who has played a Myst game knows that it would be amazing to experience our immersive worlds in VR—we hear it all the time. So we’re planning for that—a new experience, new story, in some familiar Ages, and some new Ages... but not until the time is right. It’ll be something amazing."

Myst 3: Exile and Myst 4: Revelation go for $15 each—that's full price—while the rest of the Myst games are on sale for up to 65 percent off.